SCDNR to Host Courtesy Boat Inspections for Fourth of July Weekend

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Independence Day holiday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will once again be conducting courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings around the state.
The Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters, and officers want to do everything possible to keep boaters out of harm’s way.
SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Additional inspections will also be hosted later in July.
To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit www.dnr.sc.gov.
Courtesy boat inspection sites for July 1 – July 4:
July 1
- Anderson County: Lake Hartwell – Riverfork Forks Boat Ramp, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Beaufort County: Chechesse River – Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn), 10 a.m. to noon
- Berkeley County: Dunham Creek – Cypress Gardens Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Charleston County: ICW in Buck Hall – Buck Hall Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Charleston County: ICW south of Charleston Harbor – Wappoo Cut Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Clarendon County: Lake Marion – Alex Harvin Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Darlington County: Lake Robinson – Easterling Landing, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dorchester County: Ashley River – Herbert H. Jessen Landing, 10 a.m to noon
- Georgetown County: Sampit River – Carroll A. Campbell Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Horry County: ICW at Little River – Johnny Causey Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Kershaw County: Lake Wateree – Clearwater Cove Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray – Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon
- Newberry County: Billy Dreher Island (tournament ramp) , 10 a.m. to noon
- Oconee County: Lake Keowee – South Cove Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- York County: Lake Wylie – Ebenezer Park Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
July 2
- Beaufort County: Battery Creek – Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island), 10 a.m. to noon
- Berkeley County: Tail Race Canal – William Dennis Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Charleston County: ICW in Awendaw – George Garris Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Charleston County: Stono River – John P. Limehouse Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Dorchester County: Edisto River – T. Coke Weeks Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Georgetown County: ICW on Waccamaw River – Wacca Wache Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Horry County: Waccamaw River – Conway Marina Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- McCormick County: Lake Thurmond – Dorn Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Pickens County: Lake Hartwell – Twelve Mile Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 3
- Laurens County: Lake Greenwood – Riverfork Public Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- McCormick County: Lake Thurmond – Scotts Ferry, 10 a.m. to noon
July 4
- Anderson County: Lake Hartwell – River Forks Boat Ramp, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Clarendon County: Lake Marion – Alex Harvin Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Greenwood County: Greenwood State Park- Lake Greenwood, 10 a.m. to noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray – Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon
- Marion County: Little Pee Dee – Galivants Ferry Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
- Newberry County: Billy Dreher Island (tournament ramp), 10 a.m. to noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen – main ramp, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Courtesy boat inspection sites later in July:
July 15
- Beaufort County: Port Royal Sound – Sands Landing, 10 a.m. to noon
July 22
- Beaufort County: Battery Creek – Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island), 10 a.m. to noon