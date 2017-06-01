Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

This Sunday features Spartanburg-based pianist Steven Nadeau. Originally from the West Coast, Nadeau has played the organ since he was 11 years old. He later took up piano and all brass instruments. In San Francisco, he played for supper clubs, country clubs, and military installations. In Spartanburg, he continues to play for private events, as well as at The Piedmont Club, local restaurants, and assisted living facilities.

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:

June

04 – Steve Nadeau

11 – Sudney McMath

18 – Barley Cove

25 – Jeff Edwards

August

02 – Corey McDaniels

09 –

16 – Ron Jewell

23 –

30 –

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.