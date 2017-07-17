2017 Hub City Empty Bowls Continues July 20th

This year, all of the public bowl-making events will be held at either Spartanburg Art Museum Art School, located at Chapman Cultural Center, or West Main Artists Co-op in Spartanburg.

At these events, the public is invited to make handmade pottery bowls. No experience is necessary, and all materials, including instruction by Carolina Clay Artists, are free. The bowls are left to be glazed and fired, and eventually used on Soup Day. Organizers hope to have more than 1,400 bowls made this year.

Please join us on the following dates:

Thursday, July 20 (ArtWalk)

at West Main Artists’ Co-op

6–8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

at Spartanburg Art Museum, Chapman Cultural Center

10 a.m.–12 p.m. & 1–3 p.m.

Visit www.hubcityemptybowls.com for additional information.

Hub City Empty Bowls is one of Spartanburg County’s most respected and successful grassroots fundraisers. Its purpose is to use the making of pottery bowls as a means to raise money that will help feed local citizens who don’t have enough to eat. Each year, Hub City Empty Bowls raises tens of thousands of dollars that are given to a local charity that is aligned with this purpose. Hub City Empty Bowls is the charitable project of Carolina Clay Artists, a group of local potters, people and artists who make clay creations, such as a bowls, vases, and sculptures.