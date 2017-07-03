2017 Music on Main Features Hot as a Pepper on July 6th

Music on Main is Spartanburg’s favorite afterwork live music series. It’s a social gathering spot where friends and colleagues get together to enjoy some great music and good times right on Morgan Square.

Music on Main is held Thursday evenings from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in downtown Spartanburg. Not only does Music on Main provide entertainment for the local community, it also serves as an excellent fundraising opportunity for Spartanburg’s civic organizations. Club members serve as volunteers at each Music on Main concert and then receive a percentage of sales to support their charities.

Hot As A Pepper is not your run-of-the-mill cover band churning out the same old tired songs from this music genre or that, with little or no emotion. They bring with them high energy, fun, funky and upbeat music. A variety of genres and generations will be covered in addition to some originals.

Since Music on Main’s inception over $185,000 has been donated to local civic organizations. Some of the groups who volunteer at Music on Main each year include Critter Connection, Knights of Columbus, Spartanburg Jaycees, Spartanburg Ski Club, Spartanburg Downtown Association, Quest Charities, Spartanburg Charter School, and many more.

Music on Main is a smoke-free event. No pets or coolers please.