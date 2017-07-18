Announcing Hub City’s Next Writers House Resident

Leslie Sainz will join Hub City as Writer-In-Residence this fall. Leslie is a poet, and her residency will run from September to December.

Leslie Sainz is a first-generation Cuban-American, born and raised in Miami, Florida. She received her MFA in poetry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she served as the Editor-in-Chief of Devil’s Lake.

Her work has appeared in or is forthcoming from Black Warrior Review, Hayden’s Ferry Review, POOL, Spoon River Poetry Review, and others.

Leslie Sainz writes: “I’ve been blessed to be a part of so many different writing communities over the years, but none that have managed to fully encapsulate every area of the literary field the way the Hub City Writers Project does. I’m excited to live and work in a city that champions service as much as it does literary citizenship, and I’m looking forward to the inspiration Spartanburg’s vibrant community will lend me and my work.”

The Writers House offers three residencies per year in an historic cottage in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. The program is open to emerging writers in the United States who have completed a college degree (BA, BFA, MA, MFA, PhD) in creative writing within the past five years or are pursuing a graduate degree (MFA, MA, or PhD) in writing. Residents receive lodging, utilities, and a stipend; they are responsible for their own transportation and meals. Our residencies include a community service component of 15 weeks with the Hub City Writers Project, and offer a stipend of $150 a week.