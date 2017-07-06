Avoid Home Break-ins While on Vacation

Planning to travel over the weekend, or looking forward to a trip later this summer?

Before you leave, take some simple steps to keep your home and belongings safe while you’re away.

Burglars are always on the lookout for empty houses. Protect yourself by NOT sharing your travel plans on social media sites. If a burglar knows you’ll be away, your home could be an easy target.

Once you’re packed and ready to leave, follow these safety tips to get your home ready: