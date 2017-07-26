Spartanburg.com News

Biltmore’s 21st Annual Concert Series Heats up the Summer

Posted on Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Biltmore Concert Series

Celebrate summer at Biltmore when the estate’s 21st annual Concert Series begins Thursday, July 27th. Tickets are now on sale.

Kool & The Gang kicks off the series on July 27th on the South Terrace of Biltmore House. The South Terrace venue features expansive sunset views of the 250-room Biltmore House in one direction, and Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the other.

All shows begin at 7:30 pm.

The 2017 Biltmore Concert Series line-up:

July 27 Kool & The Gang and The Commodores

July 30 The Beach Boys

Aug. 18 Newsboys with Special Guest Mandisa

Aug. 19 Tony Bennett

Aug. 24 REO Speedwagon

Aug. 26 Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour 2017with Special Guest Phillip Phillips

All tickets may be purchased at www.biltmore.com/concerts, or by calling 866-336-1255; or in person at Biltmore’s Reservation and Ticketing Sales Center, 1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803.

A variety of ticket, dining and lodging packages will be available for the concerts. Tickets do not include or require estate admission. Performers and dates are subject to change.