Brose North America Celebrates New Facility Opening

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce recently held an official ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of Brose North America Inc.’s new manufacturing facility in Duncan.

“Brose is a world-class company and we are fortunate to have them in Spartanburg,” said Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allen Smith. “Brose is another example of Spartanburg’s position as a center of advanced manufacturing excellence, and we look forward to partnering with their team for years to come.”

Brose North America’s new facility represents a nearly $6 million investment and will create more than 60 new jobs to produce door systems and systems for on-demand control of cooling air supply for Brose’s automotive customers.

Brose is the world’s fifth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors and drives. More than 24,000 employees at 60 locations in 23 countries generate over six billion euros in turnover. Every second new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

(Written by Will Rothschild.)