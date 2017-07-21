Carolina Panthers to Return July 26th for Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers 2017 Summer Training Camp opens Wednesday, July 26th with the annual Training Camp Kickoff Party.

The team will practice from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College, hosting training camp for the 23rd consecutive year.

The Training Camp Kickoff Party starts at 4 p.m. and will feature on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, as well as the Mayor’s Ball Delivery, face painting, food, interactive games, sponsor displays and more. Admission is free.

All practices at training camp, which concludes Sunday, Aug. 13, and additional activities are free and open to the public. The training camp and promotional schedule can be found at www.panthers.com. Practice times, locations and special events are subject to change without notice.

“The Carolina Panthers are excited to return to Wofford and Spartanburg for our 23rd year of summer training, and we look forward to having our fans come out to watch the team,” says Riley Fields, director of community relations for the team. “We had record-setting attendance last summer, and anticipation is high for the 2017 season.”

“We are proud to host football fans from around the region and the country, as well as from right here in the Upstate,” says Wofford President Nayef Samhat. “Nowhere else can one get so close to the action.” Training camp once again will offer Panthers Pals, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Children ages 6 to 13 may register to be a Panthers Pal on selected dates. Five names will be chosen randomly 45 minutes before the end of practice; those selected will receive a Panthers Pal T-shirt and will be escorted to a special area to watch the conclusion of practice.

The Academy Sports + Outdoors Field offers children a great place to toss a football and enjoy active family fun. It is open during training camp practice days and is conveniently located outside the entrance to the practice fields near the main spectator entrance.

TopCat Tuesdays will be held Aug. 1 and 8, giving fans a chance to meet the cheerleaders, get autographs and have pictures taken with them.

Fans should review updated directions and parking information available at www.panthers.com. Access to primary parking lots will be via Pearl Street between Pine Street (from McCravy Drive) and Church Street. Free shuttle service will be provided from several locations (designated on the map) for fan convenience.

(Image: Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (#13) goes out for a pass at the 2016 training camp on Wofford’s campus.)