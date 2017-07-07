Carolina Panthers Training Camp Returns to Spartanburg Beginning July 26th

The July heat is upon us again here in Spartanburg and that means it’s almost time to welcome the Carolina Panthers back to town for training camp 2017 at Wofford College!

The camp is set to start July 26th with the annual Kickoff Party getting things started at 4:00 pm. Events include the Mayor’s Ball Delivery, on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, face painting, food, and interactive games. As always, admission to the kickoff party and all fourteen Panther practices is free. Follow this link to view the full schedule for this year’s training camp.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking with Riley Fields, Director of Community Relations for the Carolina Panthers to give you the details.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)