City Council Approves New Regulations for Towing Companies

City Council passed new regulations at their meeting on Monday aimed at making it less difficult for owners to recover their vehicles and personal property if they’ve been towed from a private commercial lot.

Under the new rules towing operators must have storage facilities in the city or within two miles of the city limits, must staff those facilities for a minimum number of hours, must allow for the recovery of personal property from a vehicle in storage, and allow an owner or authorized driver to recover a towed vehicle.

Additionally, the measure clarifies procedures for revocation of a towing permit and/or the business license of a towing company that violates the ordinance. The storage facility provision will take effect 30 days from Monday’s approval of the ordinance with the other requirements going into effect immediately.

(Prepared by City of Spartanburg.)