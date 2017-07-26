City Council Hears Details on Proposed Residential Rental Property Registry

Spartanburg City Council recently heard an overview of a plan meant to help combat neighborhood blight and to better handle difficult-to-address concerns raised by city residents about absentee landlords.

The plan calls for the creation of a citywide residential property registry that would include periodic inspections to ensure rentals meet city building codes. The hope is that over time, the registry would reduce the number of unsafe and unlivable rental units thereby reducing neighborhood blight and improving overall housing stock within the city. The registry proposal includes a $25 per unit fee for rental property owners (maximum $250) which would be waived if the property owner holds a city business license. Any rental property with more than four units must have a business license and those units would be added to the registry when the owner renews the license.

In all, 14 people addressed Council regarding the registry during public comment, with 11 rental property owners speaking against and three local residents speaking in favor. Council is expected to potentially take up the issue again in August and a public hearing will be scheduled prior to their considering the ordinance. For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.