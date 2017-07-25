Clemson University Fundraising Tops Record $150 Million

Private gifts to Clemson University and IPTAY in the fiscal year ending June 30th set annual fundraising records for the university.

The unprecedented $151.3 million raised this year includes $100.1 million in cash gifts, pledges and gifts-in-kind; $11.5 million in planned gifts; and $39.7 million raised by IPTAY through its annual fund to support athletics. Clemson’s second-annual Give Day contributed more than $2 million from 3,265 donors.

“The value of the Clemson brand — whether it be for the quality of our academics, our research or our athletics — has never been higher, and we are incredibly grateful to our alumni and supporters who helped make 2017 a record year for fundraising,” said Clemson President James P. Clements.

“These gifts make it possible for Clemson to provide the type of student support, academic resources and facilities expected from one of the finest public universities in the country and I couldn’t be more thankful for the ongoing generosity of the Clemson family.”

This is the sixth consecutive year that annual fundraising at Clemson has exceeded $100 million.

Highlights from the year include the largest grant-in-kind in Clemson history from Siemens for software with a commercial value of more than $357 million and a gift of software valued at $26.7 million from Esko for Clemson’s Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics.

Other gifts include:

$2.5 million from Melvin and Dollie Younts, Clemson’s sixth Cornerstone Partner for Athletics, to renovate the South Club at Memorial Stadium;

$1.2 million from William H. “Bill” Pelham through the Jean T. and Heyward G. Pelham Foundation to support the Clemson’s School of Architecture and the Clemson Architectural Foundation; and

$1 million from Peter LeRoy “Roy” McCall Jr. for students in the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.

There were 13 one-time gifts exceeding $1 million.

More than 24,000 alumni supported the university with annual gifts this past year resulting in a 23.2 percent participation rate, one of the highest in the nation.

“This year’s historic fundraising results are a testament to the loyalty and dedication of the Clemson family and our university and volunteer leadership. Many schools experience a drop in philanthropy the year following the close of a capital campaign, so we are overwhelmed with these results and the generosity of our donors,” said Brian O’Rourke, vice president for development and alumni relations.

“These gifts are critical to the university’s sustainability for generations to come. To our students, faculty and staff, it means new scholarships, fellowships, professorships and chairs, as well as new and improved facilities. We are so grateful to the donors and volunteer leaders who work tirelessly to make Clemson a stronger university by providing their continued support. We are working together to build Clemson, forever.”

In 2016, Clemson celebrated the successful completion of The Will to Lead capital campaign, which raised more than $1.06 billion to support students, faculty and staff with scholarships, professorships, facilities, technology and enhanced opportunities for learning and research.

This year, 97 new scholarships and fellowships were created, 66 new endowments were established and numerous academic and athletic facility builds or renovations were funded. There were 685 faculty and staff members who made gifts.

Total cash to the university’s endowment through the academic and IPTAY endowments topped $24 million.

“We are very appreciative of the more than 17,000 IPTAY donors who have given an all-time high of $60 million over the past year to support athletic scholarships, academic support services and facility initiatives,” said Davis Babb, chief executive officer of IPTAY. “This total is a combination of gifts to our annual fund, major gifts and planned giving efforts that enable us to provide crucial support to our 500-plus student athletes.”

To learn more visit, clemson.edu/giving.

(Prepared by Clemson University Media Relations.)

(Image: Bowman Field at Clemson University, South Carolina.)