ClemsonFest 2017 on July 3rd

The 24rd Annual ClemsonFest returns to Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Center (formerly Clemson University Campus Beach and Y Beach) on July 3rd. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 pm.

The gates open at 5:00 pm and continues until 10:00 pm.

This community Independence celebration will bring up to 7,000 people to enjoy the music of the Carolina Coast Band. The Band, sponsored by The Independent Mail newspaper, will perform from 6:00 pm to close. This award winning band has many tributes for its performances, including Carolina Beach Music Festival Beach Band of the Year. It sets the standard for Carolina shag music performances. The Band will offer a few of its original tunes. “I Love Beach Music” and “Carolina Girls” along with a wide selection of songs from other artists including Wilson Pickett, Van Morrison and the Beach Boys.

The National Anthem will be performed by local vocalist Clarka Wickliffe.

At 9:30 pm, the Band gives way to a spectacular fireworks show before returning to close out the event. In keeping with the Independence Day theme, the Boy Scouts of Troop 161 will do a flag raising ceremony at 5:50 pm and will return at dusk for the flag lowering and playing of taps. The first thousand people will receive a small American flag distributed by the Boy Scouts of Troop 161. The flags are a gift to the public from Tri County ACE Hardware of Clemson.

Adults of all ages will enjoy competing in the grip contest sponsored by ATI Physical Therapy.

Food vendor offerings range from barbeque, grilled chicken and sweet potato fries to ice cream, shaved ice, kettle corn and funnel cakes.

A children’s area will feature interactive games, activities, bounce houses and face painting. Kids activities are sponsored by Publix Supermarket and Issaqueena Pediatric Dentistry.

Admission is $5 per person or $10 per carload.

(Prepared by Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce.)

(Image by Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce.)