Discussing the ‘Spartanburg Movement’ With Betsy Neely Sikma

It’s been just a little more than a month since Betsy Neely Sikma assumed her role at the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as Director of Entrepreneurial Development for the Economic Futures Group.

But in that short time, but she’s already managed to make a splash in Spartanburg, penning one of the most inspirational stories of a native daughter’s return home in recent memory. If you haven’t read it, you should.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are sitting down with Sikma to hear more of her story and more about her important work with the Spartanburg Chamber. Listen below and enjoy!

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)