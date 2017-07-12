Former Spartan Torrey Craig to Play for Denver Nuggets in NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Former USC Upstate men’s basketball great Torrey Craig has been picked by the Denver Nuggets to play for their NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas, Nev.

Craig is coming off another impressive season in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), earning All-NBL Second Team and NBL Best Defensive Player honors playing for the Brisbane Bullets. Craig was also named Brisbane’s Most Valuable Player following a year that saw him average 15.18 points, 8.04 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.14 steals while average 31 minutes of playing time per game.

Having completed one of the greatest careers in USC Upstate history, Craig finished his career at Upstate ranked second all-time in points scored (2,128), first in rebounds (944), fifth in blocked shots (101), 11th in steals (138), fourth in field goals made (747), first in three-point field goals (297) and third in free throws (338). He currently ranks fourth all-time in the ASUN career record book in points scored, fifth in rebounding and sixth in three-pointers made.

He also played an instrumental role in helping the Spartans earn victories over Virginia Tech and South Carolina, allowing Upstate to post the school’s first-ever wins over an opponent from the ACC and SEC. In addition, Craig was a catalyst in helping the Spartans reach the postseason in two of his four seasons, as the 2012 team earned a bid to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament to become the first team in school history to reach the postseason during the Division I era.

Craig, a three-time ASUN First Team All-Conference selection, was named the ASUN Player of the Year in 2011-12 and Freshman of the Year in 2010-11.

(Image: Torrey Craig, via USC Upstate.)

(Written by USC Upstate.)