Fuzzy Fiction Art Camp

Felting techniques will be used to create and construct a scene from campers’ imaginations that consists of a two dimensional backdrop along with three dimensional forms and characters.

The camp is from July 10th-14th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Spartanburg Art Museum. The cost is $110 for museum members and $125 for non-members.

Creative felt making and storytelling encourages playful learning along with visual and tactile skills. Please bring an old beach towel and plastic bags.

Needle felting is a very forgiving art form that can be used to create a vast variety of pieces. You can sculpt and make pictures–and if you make a mistake there’s always a way to move things around and rework your piece.

Visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org for additional information.