Hub City Joins PGW Distribution

Hub City Press books will be distributed nationally by Publishers Group West, one of the leading book sales and distribution companies in the United States, representing more than one hundred independent client publishers.

PGW’s sales staff of more than 40 people includes national accounts coverage from offices in New York City and Berkeley, CA, a six-person special sales group, and an international sales division consisting of in-house sales reps and many more stationed around the world. In the South, Hub City titles will be represented by Jon Mayes, of Asheville, NC.

“We are very excited to be represented by one of the best book-selling companies in country,” said Betsy Teter, director of Hub City Press. “This puts us in the league with some of the country’s top literary publishers and means that Hub City books will have wide distribution.”

Hub City publishes new and extraordinary voices from the American South. It generally publishes five to seven new titles a year. Recent releases have included an NPR Book of the Year, a Kirkus Best Book of the year, and winners of Independent Publisher awards.

PGW field reps have twice won Publishers Weekly’s “Rep of the Year” award in recent years. The PGW sales team is highly respected throughout the trade and has a knack for choosing breakout titles and building bestsellers. PGW has had numerous national bestsellers in the last ten years, including several that have sold well over one million copies.

Hub City books have been represented since 2008 by John F. Blair, Publisher of Winston-Salem, N.C., which has decided to exit the distribution business. “We loved our association with the great staff at John Blair,” Teter said.