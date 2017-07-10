New USC Upstate Mural Underway

USC Upstate is dressing up the parking lot near their Center of International Studies! Check out the new mural in progress.

The mural was designed by Elvia Resendiz in University Marketing and Communications and is being painted by USC Upstate alumnus Russell Bannan and Eli Blasko, the co-owners of Bannan Blasko LLC.

The mural is the latest in a set of art projects commissioned by USC Upstate. Keep your eye pealed around the community for additional murals!

Bannan Blasko LLC are the creators of the USC Upstate mural painted on the wall of Gallery East, located at 512 East Main Street just a block away from the intersection of East Main Street and Pine Street.