Paul Zimmerman Book Signing and Discussion on July 8th

Yes, you really can grow healthy, beautiful roses! If you love roses, but think they’re too hard to grow, check out Paul Zimmerman’s Everyday Roses.

The book is your trusty guide to growing Knock Out and other easy-care garden roses. Here you’ll find clear, accessible information for successfully growing beautiful roses in a wide range of colors.

There’s no book on roses like this one. Everyday Roses is designed specifically for weekend gardeners and homeowners who love roses but don’t have the time or inclination to deal with the care and prevention measures high-maintenance roses require. This handy reference shows how you can enjoy the best of both worlds: gorgeous, healthy, long-flowering roses with a minimum of fuss.

Simple, sensible advice from a rose expert. Author and rosarian Paul Zimmerman shows how garden roses can play an important part in any landscape design. He introduces gardeners to lots of easy-to-grow varieties that can be used effectively as flowering shrubs, groundcover, or climbing vines.

Out with the old, in with the new! With Everyday Roses, all the old ideas about roses no longer apply. Instead of complicated, time-consuming maintenance programs, here you’ll find simple easy-to-follow advice on planting and care. And, of course, starting out with no-fuss varieties like the Knock Out is the key to success!

Paul Zimmerman is the owner of Paul Zimmerman Roses, a company dedicated to Budding the Rose Grower In All Of Us. He was introduced to, and taught about roses and rose horticulture, by among others Dr. Thomas Cairns past President of both the American Rose Society and World Federation of Rose Societies. He was introduced to Old Garden Roses by Steve Jones also a former President of The American Rose Society. He then developed a love for them through a continuing deep friendship with Bob Edberg of Limberlost Roses and Rose Books in California. Along the way he met Mike Lowe of Lowe’s Roses and from there he formed and owned Ashdown Roses Ltd a rose nursery offering A World of Garden Roses, which he closed in 2009 to focus on rose growing education. He and his fiancee Pam Stone left Los Angeles and now reside on their 27 acre horse farm in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Pam is an accomplished dressage rider, having competed at International Levels and she continues to ride when he is not hosting her radio show and writing her weekly syndicated column. They live on the farm with their 2 horses, 6 cats, Bonnie and Rosey, their Jack Russell Terriers and Teddy their donkey rescue.

The book signing and discussion take place Saturday, July 8th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

If you can’t make it to the event and you want your own personalized copy contact Hub City Bookshop 24 hours in advance and we’ll take care of it for you!

Call 864-577-9349 or e-mail [email protected] for additional information.

(Written by Hub City Bookshop.)