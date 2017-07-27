Ritrama Investing in Spartanburg County Facility Expansion

Ritrama is expanding its existing Spartanburg County manufacturing facility. The company is investing an additional $15 million to accommodate its continued growth, bringing Ritrama’s total investment in South Carolina to $100 million.

Announced in October 2016, this facility is designed to be Ritrama’s most modern and productive plant worldwide, utilizing the latest coating technologies and advanced robotics for internal logistics and packaging.

The facility will be a logistics platform to service North America, as well as export to Central American and South American markets. It will also serve as the company’s North American headquarters.

Ritrama’s latest investment at the facility, which is located near the intersection of Interstate 26 and Highway 221 in Moore, S.C., will allow the company to add additional equipment. For more information on Ritrama, visit the company’s website.