Rudolph Logistics Group Launching Development in Spartanburg County; $18 Million Investment and 150 New Jobs Expected

Rudolph Logistics Group, an international logistics service provider, is launching a new warehousing operation in Spartanburg County.

The Germany-based company is projected to bring more than $18 million of capital investment and create at least 150 new jobs.

Headquartered in Baunatal, Germany, Rudolph Logistics Group is a globally-active logistics and supply chain company that develops and provides comprehensive solutions for a wide range of industries. With an emphasis on the automotive and transportation sectors, the group implements a variety of services to optimize its clients’ supply chains.

Located in Caliber North Business Park in Greer, S.C., the company will be moving into a 171,000-square-foot logistics center that will provide comprehensive services for the automotive industry. Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in October 2017, and interested applicants should visit www.rudolph-log-usa.com for more information.