Siemens Hopes to Boost Manufacturing Workforce With $628 Million USC Donation

A lot of big numbers get thrown around in describing the “skills gap” that faces American industry. Siemens Corp. and the University of South Carolina have decided to throw around a big number of their own.

The U.S. subsidiary of German conglomerate Siemens AG announced an in-kind donation worth $628 million in hardware and software to USC, for use at the school’s College of Engineering and Computing, as well as its McNair Center for Aerospace Innovation and Research.

The hardware and software is expected to give students more hands-on experience in an environment similar to that of today’s industry.

(Written by Richard Breen of Spartanburg CEO.)