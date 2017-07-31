Six Takeaways on OneSpartanburg With John Easterling

Just over six months ago Spartanburg’s five-year community and economic development strategy, OneSpartanburg, was launched. Much has been accomplished, but a majority of the work awaits.

Building staff, volunteer, financial and leadership infrastructure has been a lengthy and laborious process, but it’s an absolute necessity in order to ensure long-term sustainability. Measurable progress is on the way.

To mark OneSpartanburg’s sixth month journey, John Easterling, the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive board chairman, thought it would be helpful to provide the community with six takeaways regarding this new initiative and its purpose:

1.

Spartanburg County has been unmatched, regionally and statewide, from an economic development standpoint. From Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2016, $4.4 billion has been invested in Spartanburg County, resulting in 7,383 new jobs. To put those numbers into context, $21 million in investment and 36 new jobs have landed in Spartanburg County on average EVERY WEEK since 2012.

While those numbers are remarkable, we must diversify our focus to remain competitive in the long term. Phase three of the plan (the “Target Business Analysis”) calls for the proactive recruitment of professional service jobs commonly referred to as “white collar.”

2.

Of 3,180 countywide survey respondents, an overwhelming majority (by a five-to-one margin) expressed a desire to invest in the further development of downtown Spartanburg. In response to the community’s feedback, a Downtown Development Partnership, similar to the entities in Columbia, Chattanooga and Baton Rouge, has been launched to proactively recruit new business and investment to downtown Spartanburg.

3.

While a part of the effort is focused on downtown Spartanburg, OneSpartanburg is a data-based countywide initiative founded on eight “stories” and four core pillars of work: talent, place, image and economy.

4.

There are so many organizations doing fine work in our community. This is not a duplicative effort nor is this an attempt to “take over” any organization’s area of expertise.

OneSpartanburg seeks to enhance and accelerate much of the work already in process. In fact, OneSpartanburg is based upon a collaborative model that leverages the work of countywide implementation partners already moving the needle on issues identified within the plan.

5.

What makes this endeavor unique? The answer is two-fold:

(1) This is a volunteer-led, staff-driven (from multiple implementation partners) process. While the areas of focus and recommended actions have been established through a yearlong process, many of the steps forward will be determined by you, the OneSpartanburg volunteers.

(2) Once the steps forward are determined, resources will be available to turn ideas into action. Thus far, $4.4 million of the $5.1 million budget has been raised.

6.

As was mentioned, this has been and will be a data-based initiative. Our commitment to a data-based approach is solidified by our partnership with the Spartanburg Community Indicators Project. We will work with it to measure progress as we move forward. The entire study, including the supporting data, can be assessed by visiting onespartanburg.com.

The challenges we seek to address are not insurmountable, but they are incredibly complex and are generational in nature. No five-year plan can offer a quick fix or a silver bullet, but we believe the secret to expedited success is simple — an engaged, unified community.

Though more than 200 volunteers have joined the OneSpartanburg effort, we need more talent, time and resources to get the work done. There is still time and plenty of room to join the effort — just visit onespartanburg.com and click on Action Teams to get involved.

That has been the goal since day one and will be a priority during the next 54 months. I believe our new director of small business and Entrepreneurial development, Betsy Neely Sikma, said it best: “Spartanburg is not a city or county; it is a movement — the OneSpartanburg movement.”

(Written by John Easterling, the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive board chairman.)