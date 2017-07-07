South Carolina Peach Festival Returns This Weekend

The South Carolina Peach Festival begins in Gaffney as a salute to the peach industry with a kick-off on Friday, July 7th at the City of Gaffney Town Hall, featuring a delicious peach dessert contest and a live band.

Rich in history, the South Carolina Peach Festival began as a one-day event located in downtown Gaffney. Today the festival has grown into a multi-day party of non-stop fun for the whole family.

Since the very first event, The South Carolina Peach Festival has taken great pride in bringing some of the biggest names in the recording and entertainment industry as a highlight of its annual showcase of the peach industry and what it means to South Carolina and Cherokee County.

Schedule of Events

A road race, dog show, and pageant are scheduled for Saturday, July 8th. And later in the evening the Tractor Pull will be featured at Lake Whelchel, 327 Pleasant School Road Gaffney, SC.

Sunday, July 9th is Praise and Worship Night at Gaffney High School.

New Talent Night will be Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Fullerton Auditorium of Limestone College.

Friday, July 14th offers the beginning of the Family Fest downtown at 5:00 PM in Gaffney through Saturday including carnival rides, arts and crafts, lots of food vendors and commercial vendors. The Friday Night Music Blowout will open with Blane Howard at 6:30 pm and Headlining will be Tony Jackson.

Saturday, July 15th begins early at 10:00 am with the SC Peach Festival Parade. There will be a variety of bands playing music during the festival, and there will also be a BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show.

The festival will end on Saturday, July 15 with the Mud Bog at Lake Whelchel.

Entry forms and more information for all events will be available on the SC Peach Festival website, www.scpeachfestival.net. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s festival!