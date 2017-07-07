Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Xanadu Beginning July 14th

Spartanburg Little Theatre presents Xanadu, a loveable and campy journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus.

Kira lands in Venice Beach, California on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco! (Hey, it’s 1980!)

But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds.

Performances are scheduled July 14th through July 23rd at Chapman Cultural Theatre. Tickets begin at $20 per person.

Please visit tickets.vendini.com for additional information.