Spartanburg’s Red, White, & Boom Returns July 4th

Barnet Park is the perfect setting for Spartanburg’s Independence Day celebration. Come hungry and enjoy great food, including BBQ, funnel cakes, burgers, hotdogs, philly cheese steaks, ice cream, and more!

And last but not least, enjoy a Spectacular Fireworks Show presented by Zambelli Fireworks! The fireworks finale is set for 9:35 pm.

The fireworks aren’t the only “boom” provided to those attending Spartanburg’s favorite Independence Day celebration. On the Zimmerli Amphitheater stage at Barnet Park, visitors can enjoy patriotic music by the Spartanburg Community Band starting at 6:00 pm. Then at 8:00 pm, it’s time for a set from country music star Craig Campbell. Check out his latest hit, “Outskirts of Heaven” below.

Admission is $5, with free admission for children six and younger.

Visit www.cityofspartanburg.org for additional information.