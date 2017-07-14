Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”
This Sunday features Spartanburg-based singer-songwriter Rohn Jewell. Rohn offers crisp brand of acoustic rock that’s loaded with soulful melodies.
Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.
Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:
July
16 – Rohn Jewell
23 – Abbey Elmore
30 – Jeremy Willis
August
06 – Kevin Lorenz
13 – Paul Bowman
20 – Love and a .45
27 – Abbey Elmore
September
03 – Steve Nadeau
10 – Corey McDaniels
17 – Patrick Lopez
24 – Sydney McMath
October
01 – Dirk Schlingmann
08 – Jeff Edwards
15 – Barley Cove
22 – Steve Nadeau
29 – Rohn Jewell
For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.
(Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.)