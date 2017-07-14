Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

This Sunday features Spartanburg-based singer-songwriter Rohn Jewell. Rohn offers crisp brand of acoustic rock that’s loaded with soulful melodies.

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances: