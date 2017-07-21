VolksROCKIN’ Summer Concert Series on July 21st

RJ Rockers Brewing Company and Vic Bailey Volkswagen of Spartanburg have announced their second annual VolksROCKIN’ summer concert series, which kicks off July 21st on the RJ Rockers loading dock in downtown Spartanburg.

The brewery opens at 3 pm and music begins at 5 pm, rain or shine. Event admission is free.

VolksROCKIN’ brings the best of Spartanburg together on one downtown dock for tunes, brews, and food truck grub. A portion of the event will benefit the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, and funds raised will help conserve South Carolina’s natural and cultural resources, preserve historic landmarks, and promote active outdoor recreation on the Palmetto Trail and other greenways.

“As a dealership, we are involved with many activities and groups in our community,” said Hal Foster, General Manager of Vic Bailey Volkswagen of Spartanburg. “We feel privileged to partner with RJ Rockers on an awesome event like VolksROCKIN’ for the second year in a row to help support an organization that works tirelessly to keep our state beautiful.”

“Nothing goes better with summer than handcrafted beer, delicious food, and great music,” said Henry Depew, President and Owner of RJ Rockers. “We’re excited to work with Vic Bailey Volkswagen again on a concert series to support the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, and the community that supports us all year long.”

The VolksROCKIN’ 2017 schedule features three concerts: Friday, July 21 – Futurebirds (indie rock); Friday, August 18 – The Shane Pruitt Band (blues); and Friday, September 22 – The Trongone Band (rock).