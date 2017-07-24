A Year in Spartanburg With Hub-Bub Artist-in-Residence Lydia See

For years now, Hub-Bub’s artist-in-residency program has inarguably been, for many in our city, one of the Spartanburg’s most beloved arts programs.

Through the program, artists come to our city to work on their own projects and to embed themselves in our community, often leaving lasting positive impacts in their wake, with each year’s artists helping Spartanburg to see itself from their fresh, and very often novel perspectives.

Lydia See’s impact on Spartanburg is undeniable; her 11-month residency was a bit different from what Hub-Bub had done in the past. For the first time, the residency was done through a partnership with Spartanburg County Public Libraries, growing the community impact of the program in new ways. Throughout her residency, See spit time between her own art projects and community work centered around creating inclusive, accessible programs that introduced the artistic process to those who aren’t often exposed to art in their everyday lives.

So, how did it go? On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts have the artist herself, Lydia See, to tell us about her time here, her work, and some of her impressions of the community she’s gotten to know.

(Image of Lydia See via Hub-Bub.)