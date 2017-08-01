Back-to-School Shopping Tips From the FTC

From crayons to clothing and computers, it’s back-to-school shopping time! Before you head to the mall or go online, the FTC has some tips to help you get the most for your money.

Get the teacher-approved list. Many teachers have lists of items they want their students to have.

Involve your kids. Use school shopping as a way to teach your children about money, budgeting and organizing.

Take an inventory of clothing and supplies you already have.Then, set a budget and buy only what you need.

Use price comparison apps to help you check for the best available price in real time. Many of these apps use your phone’s camera to scan a product code. Then they search online databases to show you prices and information about similar products sold online or in stores.

Consider buying used or refurbished, whether its clothing, sporting equipment, electronics or musical instruments. Consignment and resale shops are a great place to find quality merchandise at deep discounts.

Take advantage of tax-free shopping. Many states offer tax-free shopping days in August. It can be a great time to save on clothing and school supplies.

Ask about refund and return policies, including sale items. Merchants often have different refund and return policies for sale items, especially clearance merchandise.

Save those receipts! When you’re shopping online, keep copies of your order number, the refund and return policies, shipping costs and warranties.

