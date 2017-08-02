BMW Group U.S. Reports July 2017 Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 14.8 percent in July for a total of 21,965 compared to 25,777 vehicles sold in July 2016.

Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 4.6 percent in the U.S. on sales of 171,051 vehicles compared to 179,213 sold in the first seven months of 2016.

Notable vehicle sales in July include the BMW 4 Series which increased 31.1 percent to 2,866 cars, the BMW 5 Series which increased 12.4 percent to 3,713 vehicles, and the BMW X5 which increased 8.8 percent to 2,986 vehicles.

“Sedans made something of a comeback in July even as the dog days and summer vacations had their effect on the pace of business,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “The new BMW 5 Series continues gaining as availability improves. The highly popular BMW X3 is now undergoing model changeover and we are looking forward to the market launch of the all-new model later this year.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported July sales of 26,363 vehicles, a decrease of 13.7 percent from the 30,551 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 5.5 percent on sales of 197,654 vehicles in the first seven months of 2017 compared to 209,131 in the same period in 2016.

MINI Brand Sales

For July, MINI USA reported 4,398 automobiles sold, a decrease of 7.9 percent from the 4,774 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 26,603 automobiles sold, a decrease of 11.1 percent from 29,918 automobiles sold in the first seven months of 2016.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, July 2017

July 2017 July 2016 % YTD July 2017 YTD July 2016 % BMW brand 21,965 25,777 -14.8 171,051 179,213 -4.6 BMW passenger cars 15,624 19,621 -20.4 110,802 124,875 -11.3 BMW light trucks 6,341 6,156 3.0 60,249 54,338 10.9 MINI brand 4,398 4,774 -7.9 26,603 29,918 -11.1 TOTAL Group 26,363 30,551 -13.7 197,654 209,131 -5.5

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

In July, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,857 vehicles, a decrease of 0.2 percent from July 20

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,956 vehicles, a decrease of 7.8 percent from July 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned cars sold year-to-date were 140,607, a 15.7 percent increase from the first seven months of 2016.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles