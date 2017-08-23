bo parts GmbH Launching New Production Operations in Upstate; $4.1 Million Investment and 100 New Jobs Expected

bo parts GmbH, a tier one and tier two supplier to the automotive industry and part of the FRIMO Group, is launching new operations in Greenville County.

The new development is projected to bring $4.1 million of capital investment and create 100 new jobs within the next five years.

Headquartered in Germany, bo parts specializes in small-batch production. The company offers a comprehensive technology and service portfolio while allowing for greater efficiency throughout the entire production process. bo parts provides tailor-made solutions and production of service parts, low-volume production parts, sample parts, prototypes and exotic parts.

Located at 129 Metro Court in Greer, S.C., the company is opening a 60,000-square-foot facility. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should contact [email protected] for more information. For additional information on the company, visit www.frimo.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project. A $100,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building upfits.