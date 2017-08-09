Bonafide Kayaks Launching Manufacturing Operations in Upstate

Bonafide Kayaks, a manufacturer and producer of fishing kayaks, is launching new manufacturing operations in Greenville County. The company is investing $2 million to create 76 new jobs over the next three years.

Bonafide Kayaks was formed in November 2016 and has spent the last several months designing its first models of fishing kayaks from the ground up. Led by Luther Cifers, an industry professional who also established YakAttack, a leading kayak fishing accessory brand, Bonafide Kayaks had a highly-successful debut at the iCAST trade show in July 2017. The company anticipates rapid growth over the next several years.

Bonafide Kayaks CEO Luther Cifers says: “We looked long and hard for the best place to set up our manufacturing operations, and Greenville, S.C. offers everything we were looking for. It’s one of the best places in the world to live; there’s a thriving workforce available; it’s a great shipping point; and, every resource and utility we need are readily available. We couldn’t be happier to call Greenville our new home.”

Located at 10 Quest Lane, Suite B in Greenville, S.C., the company’s manufacturing operations will include rotomolding and assembly. Construction on the facility is already underway, and the first manufacturing operations are expected to come online by December 2017. Hiring should begin in the third quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should email [email protected] for more information.