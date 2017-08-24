Chapman Cultural Center Continues STEAM Education Programming

Chapman Cultural Center is pleased to announce it received a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to continue its mission to serve Spartanburg County schools with STEAM programming.

Chapman Cultural Center’s Advantage: Arts and Science program works to integrate the arts into K-12 curricula while exposing students to visual and performing arts experiences and providing teachers with the knowledge they need to make the arts an integral part of their teaching toolkits.

“We are grateful to have corporate partners like Duke Energy to help us reach over 45,000 students and teachers throughout Spartanburg County with hands on experiences in problem-solving and innovation through the creative arts,” said Ava Hughes, director of education for Chapman Cultural Center “In this coming school year, Chapman Cultural Center will provide over 150 professional artist residencies and performances.”

With this funding, Chapman Cultural Center will offer two key programs: The Muse Machine and Artist Residencies. These programs connect students to the arts through live performances and classroom-based interactions with experienced, professional artists.

Teachers also benefit from these programs. The Muse Machine offers a Summer Institute for Teachers, a professional development opportunity that offers graduate credit in the latest STEAM and art integration techniques.

“Arts and culture have the power to enhance community vitality,” said Linda Hannon, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “This is why we invest in philanthropic programs and initiatives that provide access to and encourage an appreciation of the arts and culture.”

The Muse Machine and Artist Residencies will begin in August for over 50 schools in the seven districts within Spartanburg County and will run until the end of the school year in May.

(Written by Chapman Cultural Center.)