Chimney Rock Activities Will Take Families to New Heights

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park invites visitors to get their bodies moving and hearts pumping at Movin’ on Up on Saturday, Sept. 9th.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kids in Parks, North Carolina State Parks, KidSenses, Rutherford County Cooperative Extension and many more community partners will share a variety of health and wellness information with families of all shapes and sizes. Children, ages 5-15, who complete several hands-on activities during Movin’ on Up will also have a chance to win a cool prize.

The Park created the wellness event to remind folks about the importance of being healthy and staying active.

“Fitness, mental and emotional health, nutrition and even family togetherness are enhanced by outdoor activity,” said the Park’s Human Resources Manager and Event Organizer Darla Bartlett. “We have the perfect recipe here in the Park and wanted to bring together community experts to instruct and inspire us all.”

There’s truly something for everyone at Movin’ on Up, including a program by KidSenses for budding young scientists interested in the human body.

“The Human Dynamo is an engaging program where children get to meet Mr. Stuffee, our museum friend that lets children “borrow” his heart, lungs, and other organs so they can learn more about them,” said KidSenses Learning Experience Manager Mandi Williams. “We’ll also bring lungs and inflate them to show how healthy, clean lungs function compared to yucky tar-filled smoker lungs.”

From 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., registered participants can take part in a purrfect exercise class called Flex with Felines. An instructor from Violet Owl Wellness will lead this hour-long yoga session while cats and kittens roam the room. Cost for this class is $15 per participant, plus Park admission. To register, call 828-625-9611.

Kids in Parks will be sharing information and answering questions about the Track Trail program. Each Track Trail features self-guided brochures and signs that turn a hike into an outdoor adventure for families. Before the event, parents can learn more about the program and create an account for their child on the Kids in Parks website at kidsinparks.com.

Families can go on their first Track Trail hike or add to their hiking log at Movin’ on Up. The Park’s interactive Great Woodland Adventure trail was the second Track Trail to be dedicated in the region.

Kids can also practice what they’ve learned during activities led by a Chimney Rock naturalist. These interactive games and activities will test kid’s skills.

A Chimney Rock State Park Ranger will also be on site sharing information with families interested in hiking, but who may not know where to start.

The 10 Essentials program will help families better understand what is needed for a successful and safe hiking trip. A ranger will have a variety of hiking equipment out for families to look at and learn about. They’ll also discuss the steps that need to be taken while hiking to ensure that everyone stays as safe as possible while enjoying the great outdoors.

Since no event is complete without food, the Rutherford County Cooperative Extension will host a Produce Party for visitors.

“Everyone knows fruits and vegetables are good for them, but only if we actually eat them,” said Rutherford County Extension Extension Agent Tracie Davis “Guests will discover new fruits and vegetables to add to your diet, delicious new ways to prepare them, and how to get even the pickiest of eaters to enjoy healthy foods at our Produce Party.”

After enjoying Movin’ on Up, families can keep moving and challenge themselves to climb the Outcroppings trail to the Chimney, the “Ultimate StairMaster,” which is known for its 500 steps to sheer beauty, or they can take things up a notch by climbing 300 more steps to Exclamation Point with its sweepings views of the Gorge.

To encourage children to appreciate the outdoors and be active, up to three kids ages 5-15 will be admitted to the Park at no cost the day of the event, Saturday, Sept. 9, with an adult that pays admission.

Adults can also upgrade their kid’s free ticket that day to a Rockin’ Discovery Pass for just $5. Kids receive unlimited visits to the Park for a year, get discounts on their birthday parties at the Park and special deals at other area attractions. They’ll also receive a special explorer’s accessory and a fun animal button the day they sign up.

Folks that can’t make it to Movin’ on Up can still receive special admission in honor of Grandparent’s Day on Sunday, Sept 10. Each adult that pays regular-price admission can receive one free child’s ticket at no charge with a coupon available at chimneyrockpark.com.

For the latest Movin’ on Up information and Park news, visit chimneyrockpark.com or Facebook.com/chimneyrockparknc.