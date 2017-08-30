City Council Approves Building Demolition, Adding 60 New Downtown Surface Parking Spaces

More parking spaces are on the way for the crowds flocking to downtown Spartanburg’s western end after City Council unanimously approved demolition of two obsolete City facilities at 177 W Broad and 100 S Spring streets.

The two buildings will make way for an additional 60 temporary surface parking spaces to add to the 28 currently located on the corner W Broad and S Spring streets. It is expected that, as downtown’s west end develops further, a new parking garage in the area will be needed in the future.

The City’s Building Maintenance department, currently housed at 177 W Broad St., will be moved to a facility on Henry St. Total cost for demolition is $96,865, with the contract being awarded to low-bidder, Demtek LLC.

Council also heard an overview of potential changes to the City’s signage ordinance at their meeting. The changes would allow electronic LED signage, which is currently not permitted. Under the proposal, 30 percent of a 6 ft. sign would be permitted to contain electronic messaging. No scrolling, flashing, pulsing or other movement would be permitted, and still images must be displayed for at least 15 seconds before changing. The signs would only display images from 6 A.M. to 9 P.M. and would be located at least 100 feet from any residential property line.

(Prepared by City of Spartanburg.)