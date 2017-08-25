Discussing Next Steps for Downtown with Spartanburg Chamber’s Jansen Tidmore

It doesn’t take long in conversation to figure out that Jansen Tidmore understands that downtown development has some pretty serious differences with other kinds of commercial development.

“Downtowns are an emotional investment,” he says, and the factors that go into creating a vibrant downtown that serves as a showcase for its city aren’t often the sorts of things that fit neatly on a spreadsheet.

Hired in May to serve as Executive Vice President of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Development Partnership, Tidmore came to Spartanburg from Dothan, Alabama where he served as head of the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Authority. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts sit down with Tidmore to talk about his experiences in Dothan, what led him to Spartanburg, and what he sees on the horizon for our city.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)