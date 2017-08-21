Erin Galloway Lullaby CD Release on August 26th

Join us at Hub City Bookshop for the release of Erin Galloway’s CD Time for Sleep at 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 26th. Light refreshments will be provided.

Erin is a local Spartanburg resident who has been teaching piano lessons at Converse’s Lawson Academy since 2009, after graduating from Furman University in 2008 with a Bachelor’s in Music Education. Her two young children are the inspiration behind the album, Time For Sleep, which is a collection of lullabies that grew from a desire to record the songs they like to hear at bedtime.

Many of the selections on the album are original compositions, some feature traditional poems set to new melodies, and others are well loved lullabies performed in Erin’s own soothing, ethereal style.

Please visit www.hubcity.org for additional information.