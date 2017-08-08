Hub City Press Announces 2017 New Southern Voices Poetry Book Prize Winner

Hub City Press is pleased to announce that the winner of the 3rd New Southern Voices Poetry Prize is Lindsey Alexander of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
The prize for her unpublished manuscript, Impostor from the Future, is $1,000 and publication by Hub City Press in September of 2018.
Her manuscript was selected as the winner of the prize by award-winning poet Sean Hill. The runner up for the prize was Esteban Rodriguez of Austin, Texas, for his manuscript Portraits from the Orphaned Plains.
The biennial New Southern Voices Prize is sponsored by Hub City Press of Spartanburg, S.C. It is open to all poets who have either never published a full-length collection of poetry, or who have only published one full-length collection, and who currently reside in and have had residency in one or more of the following states for a minimum of 24 consecutive months: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia.
The previous winner of this prize was J.K. Daniels for her collection, Wedding Pulls, which was released by Hub City Press in September 2016.
(Written by Hub City Press and Bookshop.)