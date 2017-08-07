Little Free Library Established at Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center

Sherman College’s Chiropractic Health Center is home to the newest Little Free Library® in the Spartanburg area.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.

“The Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center is proud to have a Little Free Library® for our community to enjoy,” said Dean of Clinic Operations and Outreach Kristy Shepherd, M.A. “Our hope is that this library will foster an environment of learning and sharing among our patients, students, faculty and staff.”

Little Free Library® helps people around the world start and maintain free “take a book, return a book” book exchanges. The organization has more than 50,000 libraries in all 50 states and 70+ countries with millions of books exchanged annually. Many Little Free Libraries are placed in front yards, parks, gardens, coffee shops, community centers and other easily accessible locations.

The Spartanburg area has about a dozen Little Free Libraries, but Sherman College’s is the only location in Boiling Springs. To be called a Little Free Library®, a free book exchange must be registered with an official charter sign and charter number. Sherman College’s charter number is 51635.

The Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center is located on campus at 2020 Springfield Road in Boiling Springs and serves as a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program. Because the clinic is open to the public, residents in Upstate South Carolina experience excellent chiropractic care at affordable prices through 35,000 patient visits per year.