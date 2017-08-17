Major Northside, Downtown Gateway Developments Get Nod From City Council

Three new major development projects got a thumbs-up from Spartanburg City Council at their recent meeting.

The projects include two developments on the city’s Northside, a new 16,000 square foot mixed-use development on the corner of College and Howard Street and redevelopment of the historic Fremont School into 41 market rate apartments, and a new 19,000 square foot mixed use development at a major gateway into downtown.

First up for Council’s consideration was authorization of a $3 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) loan for the 16,000 square foot mixed-use development to be built across from the VCOM-Carolinas campus on the corner of Howard and College streets on the Northside. The development will include a mixture of 20 affordable and market rate apartments, 10,000 square feet of medical space for VCOM, 6,000 square feet of space for the Northside Development Group (NDG), and housing units for Wofford College’s Sustainability Program. Total project cost is expected to exceed $10 million.

Under the plan approved unanimously by Council, the City would borrow CDBG funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and would then re-loan those funds to NDG and their development partners on the project, Spartanburg Housing Partners, using the City’s future CDBG funding allotment as collateral for the loan. Construction on the new development is planned for next spring.

Also approved was a redevelopment deal for the historic Fremont School at 600 Magnolia Street. Developer Pace Burt, who redeveloped the Schuyler Building into Church Street Lofts in 2013, has plans to turn the former school into 41 market rate apartments. Under terms of the agreement approved unanimously by Council, the redeveloped Fremont School would receive a special tax assessment for historic properties which would reduce the amount of incremental property tax increase the property would face over the next 20 years.

A crucial corner at one of the city’s most important downtown gateway intersections is also set to get a huge makeover after Council unanimously approved closure of a pair of small city-owned alleyways to allow for construction of the new 19,000 square foot development on the southeast corner of E Main and Pine streets, which will be anchored by United Community Bank. The remainder of the two-story building will be available for retail and office leasing.

For more on Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of our live tweets below.