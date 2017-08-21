How to Make a Solar Eclipse and Sun Viewer

Unable to find solar eclipse glasses at the last minute? No problem! You don’t need fancy glasses or equipment to watch one of the sky’s most awesome shows: a solar eclipse.

Before you get started, remember: You should never look at the sun directly without equipment that’s specifically designed for looking at the sun. Even using binoculars or a telescope, you could severely damage your eyes or even go blind! Solar eclipses themselves are safe. But looking at anything as bright as the sun is NOT safe without proper protection. And no, sunglasses do NOT count.

Dr. Paul Doherty demonstrates how you can make your own sun viewer. You can safely view sunspots, eclipses and transits with this equipment that you may have laying around the house!

(Article and video provided via NASA.)