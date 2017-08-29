Monte Dutton Reading and Signing on Sept. 2nd

Hub City Bookshop will host a reading and signing with Monte Dutton at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 2nd for his latest novel Life Gets Complicated.

Just five months after the release of Lightning in a Bottle, Barrie Jarman is back in a sequel. Life Gets Complicated takes Barrie into the top level of FASCAR. Monte Dutton’s seventh novel is the first linked to another.

At the age of nineteen, Barrie has grown up in a hurry. He is poised at the edge of stock car racing stardom. He’s making ten times as much money as a year ago. He has a top-flight ride with a top-flight team in the top flight of the sport. He is exactly where he wants to be. At the end of Barrie’s frantic first year, he parties with his girlfriend, Angela Hughston; his best friend, her brother Errol; his new pilot, Rafe Trujillo; his teammate, veteran Jay Higbe; his estranged father, Big Jim; and a boozing old relic from the sport’s past. He befriends a pro football player at a Las Vegas awards ceremony.

Life is good, and Barrie’s no angel. Uncle Charlie, his friend, companion, confidante and source of perspective, quietly tries to keep Barrie headed in the right direction. Barrie confronts the distinct possibility that he is a corruptive influence on those around him. He has little doubt about his own capacity to straighten up. He’s worried about Errol, though, who’s getting more bad influence on the side. Errol doesn’t know that Barrie is in a position to help him. Barrie doesn’t know if Errol is ready for a chance to join the Jerry McCarley Enterprises driver lineup.

Then there’s the interracial romance, which isn’t a big deal to Barrie’s generation but is to some FASCAR fans. When Barrie gets down to business, when he puts on his firesuit and climbs into Number 59, all seems well again. He puts his new Ford Fusion on the front row for the sport’s biggest race. Then he receives a crushing blow … literally. Barrie has more riding on the upcoming races than those outside his circle of friends know. He has to race. He can’t call the cops. He can’t let FASCAR, the ruling body, know how badly he’s injured. He drops out of sight.

While he receives treatment in a condo on the beach, a fake excuse for his absence is circulated. Other excuses show up in a gossip sheet that has targeted him for some reason. Obviously, Barrie has enemies. Pain steels his resolve. Like the icons he grew up idolizing, Barrie does what it takes.

Visit hubcity.org for additional information.