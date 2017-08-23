New Development Projects, Residential Rental Property Registry Highlight Busy Council Meeting

When the roman numerals on a City Council agenda reach high enough for folks to have to think back on their school days to remember what item number is up for discussion, you know it’s a busy night.

Such was the case at a recent City Council meeting, as Spartanburg City Council gave unanimous approval to three new major developments. The projects include two on the city’s Northside, a new 16,000 square foot mixed-use development on the corner of College and Howard Street and redevelopment of the historic Fremont School into 41 market rate apartments, and a new 19,000 square foot mixed use development at a major gateway into downtown on E Main and Pine streets.

Council also heard from city residents and rental property owners about a proposed registry program for the city’s 7,000+ residential rental properties. Under the plan, residential rental property owners pay a $25 per-unit fee (maximum $250, waived if the property owner holds a city business license). The plan also would include periodic inspections to ensure rentals meet city building codes. The objective of the registry program would be to, over time, reduce the number of unsafe and unlivable rental units currently in the city, thereby reducing neighborhood blight and improving overall housing stock within the city. Council made no decision regarding the registry proposal and will take up the matter at a later meeting.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking with Assistant City Manager Chris Story to give you the details on all the action from the recent City Council meeting.

