North Carolina Apple Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend

Hendersonville is the official home of the North Carolina Apple Festival, a four-day celebration during Labor Day Weekend in honor of the North Carolina Apple.

The NC Apple Festival features a street fair on Historic Main Street including continuous live musical entertainment, arts & crafts, apple growers selling apple products, children’s & youth activities, special exhibits & open houses, food, and, to top it all off, on Labor Day, the King Apple Parade. Capture the spirit of a hometown celebration that has something for the whole family, with many individual events and entertainers throughout the festival. The festival is held annually during the Labor Day weekend.

Why are apples celebrated in Henderson County? The apple has been called the loveliest of all fruits. It is also one of the most important agricultural crops grown in Henderson County. During a normal year it brings in an average income of $22 million dollars or more. Growing apples has been part of Henderson County’s culture and heritage since the mid 1700s. Today there are approximately 200 apple growers in Henderson County. North Carolina is the 7th largest apple-producing state in the nation and Henderson County grows 65% of all apples in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Apple Festival is proud to include fifteen local apple growers in the Street Fair. You can purchase a few apples or bushels of fresh locally grown apples. Many of the growers also feature items such as fried apple pies, apple cakes, apple butter and apple cider at the Festival.

Visit www.ncapplefestival.org for additional information.

Please leave your pets comfortably at home, Hendersonville City ordinance prohibits animals in the event area.