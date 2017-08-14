Restaurant Week South Carolina Continues Through Aug. 20th

Restaurant week is a celebration of South Carolina cuisine at hundreds of participating restaurants. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature special menu items, promotions and discounts.

Diners can sample the Upstate’s newest restaurants, dine at old favorites and taste a variety of exceptional dishes being prepared by chefs at a great value for customers.

Restaurant Week’s goal is to position South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state, as well as stimulating business and revenue for restaurants throughout South Carolina.

Restaurant Week South Carolina continues through August 20th. Menus, maps, links, telephone numbers and online reservation information are provided at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com to help you navigate your way during the most delicious week of the year!