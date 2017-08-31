SCDNR to Conduct Courtesy Boat Inspections for Labor Day Weekend

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings in preparation for Labor Day weekend.

This holiday is among the busiest times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, and boating safety is highly encouraged in hopes of keeping everyone’s weekend fun and safe.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed and will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boats. SCDNR officers will also answer questions and offer additional safety tips regarding safety on the water.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.

For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit www.dnr.sc.gov.

Labor Day weekend boat inspection locations:

Sunday, Sept. 3

Beaufort County: Cross Island Landing- Broad Creek: 10 a.m. – noon

Berkeley County: Cypress Gardens Landing- Dunham Creek: 10 a.m. – noon

Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing- ICW in Awendaw: 10 a.m. – noon

Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing- South of Charleston Harbor on ICW: 10 a.m. – noon

Chesterfield County: Morrison Landing- Lake Robinson: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dorchester County: Herbert H. Jessen Landing- Ashley River: 10 a.m. – noon

Fairfield County: Lake Wateree- Wateree State Park Landing: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Georgetown County: East Bay Street Park- Sampit River: 10 a.m. – noon

Horry County: Bass Pro Shop Landing- Highway 22 at Highway 17 on ICW: 10 a.m. – noon

Marion County: Galivants Ferry Landing- Little Pee Dee: 10 a.m. – noon

York County: Buster Boyd Landing- Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. – noon

