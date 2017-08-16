South Carolina Farm to Institution to Host Inaugural Summit

South Carolina Farm to Institution is excited to announce its inaugural summit on Tuesday, September 19th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the R2i2 Conference Center in Columbia.

The theme of the summit is Growing Stronger Together.

The purpose of the summit is to bring together key farm to institution players to further encourage local procurement, reinforce healthy eating and local food education, and provide the skills to establish a garden, farmers’ market or Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

The day will include an overview of SC Farm to Institution and the National Diabetes Prevention Program. They keynote speaker is Anupama Joshi, co-founder and executive director of the National Farm to School Network. There will be two breakout sessions with separate tracks specific to educators, producers, worksites, food distributors, and Diabetes Prevention Program sites. To facilitate growing stronger together, the afternoon session will include the opportunity for regional networking.

SC Farm to Institution’s mission is to increase access to healthy, local foods and create markets for farmers throughout South Carolina. It is a joint effort between the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, the SC Department of Agriculture, the SC Department of Education, the SC Department of Social Services, and Clemson University.

Registration, which includes a local lunch, is $10. All participants are encouraged to bring a healthy canned food item to donate to a state food bank. For more information, including workshop descriptions and how to register, visit the scfarmtoinstitution.com/media/summit.