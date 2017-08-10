Spartanburg Residents Taking Food Waste Out of the Garbage Can With Compost House

It’s a huge part of the garbage every household produces.

And unless you’ve got the time and space for a compost pile or bin of your own. there haven’t been many options for city residents to deal with food waste besides throwing it into a bin destined for the landfill.

One Spartanburg company though, co-founded by a Wofford College graduate, now offers a simpler solution. Compost House, the residential arm of food waste recycling firm Atlas Organics offers an easy doorstep pickup option for residents throughout the city. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking with Leslie Rodgers, Education Director and Compost House Coordinator with Atlas Organics, about the wonders of organic waste and why turning it into piles of miraculous, black, plant happiness-boosting good stuff is a lot better than burying it in a landfill. Listen below and enjoy!

